Based on Kate Myers’ 2023 novel “Excavations,” “Dig,” premiering Monday on Peacock, is a reasonably entertaining comedy in 10 episodes that teams “Parks and Recreation’s” Amy Poehler (who co-created it with Mike Schur, of “The Good Place”) with Hugh Laurie, who has been Bertie Wooster and Dr. Gregory House. On paper, one would expect great things.

Well, there are things. Some good things, and some just … things.

Poehler plays Elise, the second in command to Laurie’s Neville at a long-running archaeological dig, host to student volunteers, in the fictional seaside town of Simantikos. (The series was filmed in southern Italy, Athens and the Universal Studios backlot.) Neville’s imperiousness is wrapped in a mantle of British jolliness and a talent for inspiration; he loves archaeology and the kids love him. (“When I say ‘Simantikos,’ you say ‘Dig site!’”) He has been threatening for some time to retire and turn the operation over to Elise, but regularly snatches it back at the last moment, as he will here again. Yet he’s supportive, telling her, “I am the face of this dig, but you are its beating heart.”

Other long-term staffers include Gary (Jon Pointing), a helpful hunk; Clare (Antonia Thomas), a posh young woman who runs the lab; and Dorothy (Bonita Friedericy), secretary, cook and unofficial caretaker of the stray dogs that roam the camp. Her oatmeal raisin cookies are much sought after. Back after five years is Dylan (Geraldine Viswanathan), a hot mess of a free spirit who used to go with Gary, but ghosted him (and Elise, with whom she had plans). Now Gary is engaged to Clare — they seem to have little in common (he’d like a grilled cheese truck at their wedding), though the relationship feels sincere when the script needs it to. Joining them is Patty (Fina Strazza, from the great “Paper Girls,” and Tony nominated for “John Proctor Is the Villain”), an oddball farm girl with a childhood love of mythology inspired by a book written by Neville. She’s a naive bumbler with an excess of get up and go, but she will also stand in a dark room because she wasn’t sure she was allowed to touch the light switch.

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One morning Dylan finds Elise asleep at the bottom of an abandoned dig site, and in the midst of an argument — Dylan and Elise planned to open their own dig site in Scotland before Dylan disappeared — they accidentally discover what will turn out to be an 8-foot statue of Hera an improbable one inch below the surface. Encouraged by Dylan, Elise opts to keep it their secret, which runs counter to protocol and the law, as Neville has a past habit of taking credit for others’ discoveries. (He also hogs Dorothy’s cookies.) But secrets in comedies are hard to keep, and soon enough Clare and Patty stumble into the group — and suddenly the statue is gone.

So there’s a crisis and a mystery, which leads to sleuthing and spying and attending a fancy dress party under false pretenses. Alongside this runs a relatively chaste sex farce involving Gary, Clare and Dylan, and a subplot concerning Elise’s relationship with Stavros (Kayvan Novak), the mayor, whom she once slept with. The primary objective of the show, however, is bonding the four women, and in this respect Poehler, as the older person, a mother figure, gets a little Leslie Knope into Elise — which you may have been hoping for, understandably, Leslie being one of this century’s great TV characters. (Elise will have lessons to learn herself when it comes to being a leader.)

Brief guest appearances include Jason Mantzoukas as a local shop owner with a penchant for looting; Max Greenfield as a fey art dealer; and Brennan Lee Mulligan, as a rich kid and potential donor marketing a T-shirt with a pocket in the middle of the chest for people who can’t remember where the pocket usually goes — it’s the sort of thing that would have appealed to Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford on “Parks and Rec.”

“Dig” is fine. If it never achieves the element of reality even a sitcom as unreal as “The Good Place” can create, if the narrative seams are sometimes showing, it gets its story told. Some jokes are funny; some are hacky on purpose, and some not on purpose. Many land not with a bang but a “pffft.” Characters can seem a little inconsistent — well, people are, and we might instead call them multifaceted or developing. But the actors are good company, as actors, the scenery is nice and as travel goes, Simantikos not a bad place to spend some time.