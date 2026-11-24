“Blade Runner 2099,” an eight-episode miniseries premiering Wednesday on Prime Video, is the second sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 movie “Blade Runner,” following the 2017 “Blade Runner 2049.” As in a game of telephone, we are one step further from the source material, Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?,” with which it shares themes of memory and mortality and technological concepts, but no characters.

The mutual antagonists are humans and replicants, the androids created to work on hostile distant planets. The races, if that’s the word, are impossible to distinguish one from the other without an “empathy test” — “When friends tell you their problems do you listen?” and like questions. Replicants have none, which as you might imagine can lead to all sorts of confusion and subterfuge. (Of course, there are humans living among us who would read as replicants.) For reasons of dramatic interest, however, the franchise has never been too insistent on this point.

The previous sequel intimated a replicant revolution in the offing, and in the story’s intervening 50 years the revolution has offed; humans, we are informed by an opening title card, have become an “underclass, forced to work” — a “Planet of the Apes” switcheroo — while the replicants, running the show, have begun to “rehabilitate” a degraded Earth. (There is no sign that they have; everything in an overbuilt future Los Angeles glows smog orange.)

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Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a human female, who is trying to get medicine for — and to go to Mexico with — her brother (Lewis Gribben), who can hardly walk due to scrambled nerves. (This will not be a permanent condition.) In pursuit of this, with the aid of Bebeto (Dimitri Abold), a connected friend, and some future tech, she disguises herself as a replicant and infiltrates the police department. Yeoh plays Olwen, a replicant blade runner — a detective, basically — whose clock is about to have its last tick. (Every replicant is born with a sell-by date.) For different reasons we need not go into, given spoiler requests, both women are looking for a man named Marek (Johnny Harris), a cop — and Olwen’s partner — who has gone missing.

Apart from the Marek case, what little we see of the police department is devoted entirely to blade runners hunting down human counter-revolutionaries. (“Blade runner” is a phrase with no specific meaning here, borrowed by screenwriter Hampton Fancher from William S. Burroughs, who borrowed it from sci-fi writer Alan Nourse.) There is, however, little indication of any sort of organization or plans the insurgents might be cooking up; that is business for another miniseries.

Cora winds up partnered with Olwen in what is essentially a dark variation on a buddy cop movie — much as “Blade Runner” was a noir detective drama in sci-fi clothing. (Note the near absence of joking banter.) What follows is complicated with savory and unsavory characters working through various agendas, but many are chasing a marble with extra-special properties. There will be pursuits and shootouts and a good deal of close-quarter violence, including some very nasty torture, accompanied by a hectoring electronic score that provides its own sort of violence. At less violent times the music may recall Vangelis’ original music for “Blade Runner,” with an occasional nod to early Philip Glass and, for a rare relaxing moment, Brian Eno’s “Music for Airports,” Side 1, Track 1.

The pace is slow. Information drips out, which has the good effect of allowing scenes to play without theatrical urgency or posturing, or clots of exposition and the less good effect of keeping things murky for a little too long, in a show that spends a lot of time in the dark. (They do mostly clear up, and when a character is too confusing to place, don’t worry — they may be dead shortly and you can forget about them.)

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On the one hand “2099” is an impressive demonstration on what you can produce on a television budget. On the other, you only have to look back at the original film to see the economies that are at work here. (It was filmed in Prague, for starters.) Where the first movie’s busy cosmopolis presented a plausible projection of 1980s downtown L.A. into the future — not the 2019 future in which it’s amusingly set — the miniseries offers a mostly featureless wasteland of iron and concrete. Locals could delight in the presence of the Bradbury Building, the Million Dollar Theater and Union Station, repurposed as police headquarters.

We do get some of the movies’ Frank Lloyd Wright patterned tiles; a little bit of neon; random mentions of “Sepulveda” and “Sycamore” and “a guy from Downey.” A brief scene in which umbrellas come out in the rain I take as homage to the first film. (Other callbacks include a Metrokab, the electric signs advertising travel to the planet(s) to which luckier humans have decamped, a real snake and an origami … bird, I think.) But the old L.A. is all gone now, buried under Jenga-like towers — which, given the city’s propensity for undoing its history under undistinguished new buildings, is probably not far off.

With its distributary side plots, visual darkness and recurring punch-ups whose purpose is not always clear, the series can be a bit of a slog. What makes it worth the slog are the stars: Yeoh, both an Oscar-winning straight actor and the greatest action star of the last half-century, in a long overcoat to match the flaring silhouette of Harrison Ford’s OG blade runner, Rick Deckard; and Schafer, from “Euphoria,” whose topknot and wide-shouldered coat gives her a touch of the samurai. (We might as easily be watching “True Detective 2099.”) Their low-key combative relationship is the only one worth investing in, and it does pay dividends.