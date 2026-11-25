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Paralympian Ezra Frech overcame one final obstacle on his way to making “Dancing With the Stars” history and taking home the show’s Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy: his own prosthetic leg.

“Things went a little off-script,” Frech, 21, recalled to “Good Morning America” on Wednesday as he looked back at his final performance with pro dancer Daniella Karagach. Frech struggled during Tuesday’s finale to properly secure his prosthetic left leg mid-lyrical routine with Karagach. Despite the mishap, Frech later managed to reattach his prosthetic and complete the routine, leading them to victory. He became the series’ first Paralympian winner and its youngest male winner.

“I wasn’t able to suction my leg on and I knew it wasn’t on and sometimes when that happens, it’ll re-suction but it didn’t,” Frech said on ‘GMA.’ “It came off. [Karagach] told me I put it on mid-dance. I kinda blacked out.”

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The dance number might have not gone entirely according to plan, but Frech said on Wednesday that he was fully prepared to complete the routine — featuring complex jumps and lifts — without his prosthetic. During the performance, set to Linkin Park’s “Numb,” Frech was also joined by professional dancers Rafael Castellano and Joel Brown, who performed in wheelchairs.

Awards ‘Dancing With the Stars’ recaptured the zeitgeist. Emmy voters noticed Fresh faces, TikTok and nostalgia have all been factors in the series’ resurgence, which culminated last month in its first Emmy nomination for reality competition in 10 years.

Frech spoke on Wednesday about representing the disabled community throughout the season, noting that messages from disabled fans fueled his work.

“I can’t believe this happened and I can’t believe we got that opportunity to represent them,” he said.

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The athlete is a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who has competed at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo and the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris. A Los Angeles native, Frech became the first above-the-knee amputee to commit to a Division I track program in 2024, joining USC. He is also a model and social media advocate.

After competing in Paris in 2024, he told The Times, he has “the beautiful burden to share my story and inspire the next generation because this community means the world to me.

“What I literally believe I was put on this planet to do is to normalize disability.”