Confetti fills the air as the Tom Turkey float makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in 2025.

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The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a longstanding holiday tradition that is celebrating 100 years, has been postponed to Saturday.

According to an NBC spokesperson, Thursday’s forecast of rain and high winds from a strong coastal storm that’s expected to hit New York City led to the decision. “Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 28.”

While there won’t be a live telecast on Thursday, NBC plans to re-air the 2025 edition of the parade instead at 8:30 a.m. It’s the first time the parade has been postponed because of weather. The parade has been canceled in the past, during World War II, and balloons were grounded once before in 1971 because of weather.

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The centennial parade was founded by the department store in 1924. “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker are slated to host the broadcast, and featured performances include country musician Megan Moroney and singer-songwriter Teddy Swims. Among the new balloons that were scheduled to take to the skies included Bluey, Buckaroo Bob the Minion and Joe Cool and Woodstock of “Peanuts” fame. It’s unclear if any elements of the parade will change because of the postponement.