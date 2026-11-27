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“Do you think that I’ll forgive you and you’ll forgive me?” Brittany Snow asks.

It’s the midway point of a particularly balmy September, and Snow and Malin Akerman are having breakfast beside each other inside a dusty rose-colored room at Netflix’s L.A. office to discuss the new season of “The Hunting Wives.” The wildly addictive soapy thriller came seemingly out of nowhere last year, locked and loaded, and sent social media feeds into overdrive. Season 2, now streaming, brought the East Texas socialites back for another round of cover-ups, murder and twisty and steamy shenanigans — now with the added drama of the characters starring in their own reality TV series.

But Snow and Akerman are here to unpack their romantically beleaguered duo: Sophie (Snow), a married East Coast liberal unraveling over her hard-to-define relationship with Margo (Akerman), the queen bee of the conservative clique with a knack for behaving badly. The new season pulled them into another dangerous game of cat and mouse, building up to a final breaking point that leaves them as outright rivals when Sophie blackmails Margo for $10 million. The season closes with a two-year time-jump — and more questions. It prompts Snow’s query about forgiveness:

“Not right away,” Akerman says.

“Because now I’m rich, so now I don’t really need you.”

“But you still love me,” Akerman teases.

“I do,” Snow says. “And I do still need you.”

Review ‘The Hunting Wives’ is a Texas-set murder mystery replete with guns Netflix’s Texas-set soap opera cum murder mystery stars Brittany Snow as a transplant from Boston who becomes close to with a woman named Margo, played by Malin Akerman.

Their real-life banter — platonic, slightly flirtatious and practically begging to be screenshotted and shared across social media — makes their chemistry fun to watch unfold onscreen under the framework set by creator Rebecca Cutter, who brings May Cobb’s sensual, compulsively readable novel to life. And yet, the actors never had a chemistry read for the series, meeting roughly a week before shooting began, at a small Mexican restaurant in Charlotte, N.C., which subbed for the show’s fictional Maple Brook setting.

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“We really trauma bonded and love bonded and laughed and drank margaritas and ate Mexican food and went, ‘OK, it’s gonna work,’” Akerman says.

It’s almost easy to forget the show almost fizzled out before they could steam things up. It was an orphaned cable project — originally greenlighted for Starz in 2023, but left without a home when Lionsgate split from the cable network in 2025 — that landed a last-minute licensing deal with Netflix weeks before its July 2025 premiere. It dropped on a Monday with virtually no formal marketing campaign and, before long, tapped into a cultural appetite for messy, unapologetic queer desire before a certain Canadian hockey romance became a phenomenon.

Malin Akerman as Margo and Brittany Snow as Sophie in “The Hunting Wives.” (Netflix)

“Why did it have that moment?” Cutter asks rhetorically in a separate interview. “I think it was partly the queer audience loving the sapphic content. It was also a show that wasn’t afraid to be fun and crazy and soapy and wild.”

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There are eight new episodes for viewers to devour, and more to come in the future — the series was renewed for a third season last month. Akerman and Snow broke down some of this season’s major pearl-clutching moments. Here are edited excerpts from the conversation.

We have to start with the end. What do you remember about reading those last five minutes of the finale, the time jump and the moments leading up to that? Were you together? Was it at a table read?

Snow: Rebecca told me about the way that we had to get Sophie to turn on her [Margo] and bribe her, basically, for $10 million. I’m really glad she told me that because it really informed a lot of my decisions leading up to that. You have to have this character unraveling and being not OK mentally in order to do something like that, where she’s not even thinking realistically and for us to buy that. And Rebecca is so collaborative and we worked together on what could have been the highest stakes in order for her [Sophie] to do that, which is what we found when we started thinking about, well, what if Graham [Sophie’s husband] was taking away Jack [their son]? Could that lead to [her] not only hurting Margo but to also bribe her?

Akerman: Initially, I was told by Rebecca that Margo gets arrested at the end of Season 2, and that was ... my understanding of the arc; I’m like, “Oh my God, OK, Margo finally gets caught.” But toward the middle of shooting, Rebecca’s like, “I don’t know if I want to do that because what if we get a Season 3? We don’t want to do a court case and jail — that’s not the fun and games,” so she shifted it. And it was pretty close to the end of filming where she finally found out what was going to happen, which became the scene that you saw. I asked her: “Who did I kill? Or what happened?” She’s like, “Not sure yet, but we’ll figure it out.”

And the time jump?

Snow: It’s so “Hunting Wives.”

Akerman: In hindsight, it’s a brilliant idea because otherwise you’re doing the same thing over and over, and it’s the back and forth. Now you’re just departing from a completely different place, two years later; there’s a whole different world that we can explore, and I think that’s going to be fun. I’m sure there’ll be lots of flashbacks.

Reporter’s note: Cutter had this to say: “We’ll see. I didn’t want to do as many flashbacks in a Season 3. I feel like we should be able to tell what happened, where people are now. But yes, there are [some].”

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In the finale of Season 2, Brittany Snow’s Sophie blackmails Margo: “You have to have this character unraveling and being not OK mentally in order to do something like that, where she’s not even thinking realistically and for us to buy that.” (Erik Carter/For The Times)

What did you make of Margo’s decision at the press conference, where she decides what she’s going to say?

Akerman: There was the whole conversation that she was going to f— everything over and go run away with Sophie. But I think in the car ride there, what Jed [Margo’s husband, who is running for governor] says to her changes her mind, and she realizes the predicament that she’s in, and that she can’t do that because then she’s actually putting herself and Sophie in trouble.

Snow: One of my biggest acting challenges, though, is to play the fact that somehow Sophie doesn’t believe you. That you’re doing a good thing. I was like, “Rebecca, this is so hard because it’s so obvious. And obviously as Brittany, I’m like that totally makes sense.” Why would she not believe her?

Akerman: I guess because she’s cried wolf too many times.

Well, there is that moment outside Margo’s home where she’s trying to get Sophie to understand why she did what she did. How was it filming that?

Snow: I did this a lot with this season — because most all of Sophie’s decisions are not Brittany’s decisions, so I have to go into a place of this is a girl who’s basically an addict, who’s very reactive, who’s prone to emotion, who’s prone to being a hothead, and isn’t seeing things realistically. That’s what I meant a couple months ago when somebody interviewed me on a red carpet and I stupidly ran my mouth. I said, “I think a lot of people are going to be angry.” I meant people are going to be like, “Sophie! It was going to be fine!”

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Akerman: It was interesting too because, from Margo’s perspective, there’s a little glimmer of the master and the student where she’s like, “Bravo, my student!” But also, Margo comes back and goes, “If you do this, you f— me over, you’re dead. We’re done.” Because Margo doesn’t take s— like that.

Margo (Malin Akerman) and Jed (Dermot Mulroney), who is running for governor, at a press conference where she changes her mind about what to say. (Netflix)

Who do you think Margo needs to be more worried about — Callie or Sophie — in Season 3?

Akerman: I don’t know how much of a threat Callie will be if we’ve gone two years ahead and nothing has happened. It shows to me that she just doesn’t have the power to take me down or to prove anything about Nadia or anything, really. I also think that Jed has Sheriff Jonny wrapped around his finger. I think Sophie is always the biggest threat because she’s the smartest one.

Snow: And you love me.

Akerman: And I love her.

Rebecca has called Sophie and Margo star-crossed lovers. Do you agree with that?

Snow: I think so.

Akerman: I think so too.

Snow: If you go to therapy, it’s this toxic cycle that people learn about. I was telling her yesterday that she needs to read this book called “Attached.” It’s about anxious and avoidant attachment styles. Margo is very much an avoidant attachment style, and Sophie’s very much an anxious attachment style. And they do this dance all the time where there’s love bombing, there’s connection and addiction, and then one pulls away, and then the other one needs more. ... They are the poster children for that dynamic.

Are Margo and Sophie star-crossed lovers? “I think so,” says Snow, right. “I think so too,” says Akerman.

If Sophie was your friend and was asking you for advice on what to do here, what would you say as Brittany?

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Snow: All season long, I felt that she really needs to invest in some one-on-one therapy. In Season 1, there were scripts that were written where she was in therapy, and they cut the therapist, which I thought was very ironic because she does that this whole season. My advice would be that she needs to take a breath in between a situation and her reaction, and maybe just go hang out with her son for a while.

Akerman: That would be a good idea.

Malin, what advice would you give to Margo?

Akerman: She’s so far gone. I wouldn’t even know where to start with her. It’s kind of like your amygdala, as you grow, at a certain point, it calcifies, and all of the memories inside your amygdala, they’re there, and you can never access them. I feel like that amygdala of Margo ... you can never access it, so she’s never gonna be saved. But I guess I would tell her she really needs some deep therapy.

Snow: They start going to therapy together!

You both have dealt with fandoms in other projects that you’ve done, but I don’t think anything is quite as intense as this one. How has that adjustment been but also the parasocial aspects?

Snow: It’s been so beautiful to feel that so many people feel seen by this relationship and represented. The only thing that I find interesting ... is that people assume because we’re so close that we must be in a relationship. We’re just such good friends, and now I would imagine best friends. And to see women support each other and love each other, it’s really funny that people just have to assign something beyond that.

Akerman: It’s all been a very positive experience. This is kind of par for the course. We’ve been in training for many, many years, especially you [Brittany], especially now with social media. In the words of Dolly Parton — I love when she was like, people on the outside will judge me, but they’ve never met me, so they don’t really know who I am, so I’m not going to take that in. I really live by that rule. I love that people are positive, that’s wonderful; and people who are negative, whatever.

“It’s been so beautiful to feel that so many people feel seen by this relationship and represented,” says Snow about Sophie and Margo. (Netflix)

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The first season had some steamy intimate scenes and maybe set some expectations. How did your comfort level shift as you headed into Season 2?

Snow: Our intimacy coordinators are women, and they really understand what we need to feel confident. It’s always a little challenging, but you feel so empowered after the scene because you really are in the moment with someone you trust, and it’s about feeling beautiful and what we find sexy. The second season was a lot easier than the first season, I think because we knew each other so well, we knew the people involved.

Akerman: It was a lot of the same crew as well ... and they’re all so respectful. The days that we have to go do intimate scenes, we’re not jumping out of bed and going, “Today’s the day!” We still come to set and are “... Here we go.” It’s not because [it’s bad] — I’d be naked with you any day, but in front of cameras, it’s just awkward, no matter what. But yes, for sure, the comfort level is so heightened second season.

Snow: As you can see in this season, there’s not more sex; it’s just a different type.

Akerman: We’re like little schoolgirls on those days too. We get really giggly and some of the things we’re doing, as soon as they call cut, we’re like, “Oh my God! This is so crazy!” We have fun with it. ... now that we have an audience space and we know what the audience base is, it’s really fun to say that like, “Oh my God, I think they’re gonna love this.”

Ackerman on shooting intimate scenes with Snow: “We’re like little schoolgirls on those days too. We get really giggly and some of the things we’re doing, as soon as they call cut, we’re like, “Oh my God! This is so crazy!” (Erik Carter/For The Times)

Not to belabor the intimate scenes, but the great Dale Dickey, who plays biker gang leader Zelda Moffitt, interrupts one such moment. I was like, “I wonder what that was like to shoot ...”

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Akerman: I had a lot of questions about that because I was like, “Wait she’s gonna come in and there’s gonna be three men behind her and we’re in this kind of [sexual] position? How are we shooting this?” The men were not in the room when any of that was going on. If you watch closely, there’s only one moment where the men were in the room where it was just literally as I pulled the top of my dress up. The rest of the time, it was just us and Dale.

There’s a reality TV subplot this season, with the women appearing in a show called “Married to Justice.” What reality show would you secretly like to be on?

Akerman: “Traitors.”

Snow: Oh, yeah. Definitely.

Akerman: I would do that or “Bear Grylls.” I’ve already asked to be on it. I would love the adventure. I’m not crazy.

Snow: Absolutely not! That’s my hell.

Akerman: No, it would be awesome. I would eat snake. I would eat like a lot of things. I don’t want to eat an insect or a slug, necessarily. But most things, I’m up for.