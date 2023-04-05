LA Times Today: Famed L.A. music studio United Recording lays off staff

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Audio Engineering Society named it the seventh audio wonder of the world.



For more than six decades, United Recording Studio on Sunset Boulevard was known for tracking the albums of the most influential musicians — from Nat King Cole to Frank Sinatra to Eric Clapton to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.



Despite its success, the owners announced it will cease daily operations.