LA Times Today: ‘When We Dance’ spotlights Russian and Ukrainian ballroom dancers during war

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Since Russia’s army invaded Ukraine nearly one year ago, the conflict has destroyed communities, upended families and stolen lives.



Now, a new documentary is examining how elite Russian and Ukrainian ballroom dancers have been ensnared in the turmoil of war.