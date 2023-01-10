LA Times Today: Women directors deserving Oscars 2023 attention

When Golden Globe nominations were announced in December, famed directors James Cameron and Baz Luhrmann received nominations, but there was a long list of women directors who some say were overlooked.



L.A. Times film and television columnist Glenn Whipp joined us with more on the critically acclaimed female directors from 2022.