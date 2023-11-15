LA Times Today: Zainab Johnson’s ‘Hijabs Off’ comedy special aims for authenticity and laughs
You may recognize her from the science fiction TV comedy “Upload,” her performances on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” or when she became a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”
But now Zainab Johnson hopes her new Amazon Prime Video comedy special, “Hijabs Off,” will show everyone what she’s really all about.
The comedian joined Lisa McRee with more.
