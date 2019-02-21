Oscar-winning film composer Alexandre Desplat writes his first opera, and it's personal

It’s a question that resonated deeply for Desplat, who has been scoring films since 1986. After about 50 European movies, he caught the attention of American ears with “Girl With a Pearl Earring” in 2003 and quickly became the go-to composer for filmmakers such as Stephen Frears, George Clooney and “Isle of Dogs” director Wes Anderson. He has written songs and a few works for the concert hall, including a concerto for his own instrument, the flute — and he cut his teeth composing for theater. But never for opera.