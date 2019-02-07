Annie Leibovitz, the early years, now on view in L.A.

Years before she set a standard for inventive portraiture, Leibovitz was an art student shooting pictures of her life and family, showing a flair for the stylishly raw and playful, inspired by her love for the pictures of Robert Frank and Henri Cartier-Bresson. When a little-known magazine called Rolling Stone hired her in 1970, she brought that same eye to pictures of rock stars and filmmakers, the 1972 presidential campaign trail and a shotgun ride with literary outlaws Hunter S. Thompson and Tom Wolfe.