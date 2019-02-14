Labor strikes, racial violence, class divides: 'Ragtime' in Pasadena feels ripped from today's headlines

Composer Flaherty explains ragtime’s structure this way: Steady, marching notes played by the left hand represent the order of the piece, while the right hand uses syncopated rhythms to go against the order. The name’s derivation may come from “ragged time, meaning something that’s ripped apart. And so much of the action of the show is about ripping against structure, ripping against the old guard, trying to wrestle forward — and at the same time trying to coexist with that structure.”