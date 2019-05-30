How Thomas Morris brought the Ojai Music Festival to the big time

The Ojai festival began as nothing much. It operated as a provincial series of chamber music concerts in a very nice place until Laurence Morton took over in 1954. He ran the legendary new (and very old) music series, Monday Evening Concerts, in L.A. He befriended Stravinsky and his crowd. A savvy presenter, Morton had his finger on the international new music pulse, and he started the Ojai model of selecting a different music director each year, someone for whom the festival could become a playground. Morton’s artistic director successors were all drafted from the L.A. scene, with Morris’ predecessor having been the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s general manager, Ernest Fleischmann, who took on Ojai as a retirement project.