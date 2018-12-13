Best in classical 2018: The musicians who spread joy, justice and compassion when the world needed it

For Dudamel, every year is a hell of a year, and 2018 was no exception. He took the Vienna Philharmonic to Mexico City and led a massive teaching project for young musicians from all of the Americas in the process. He performed two highlights of the Leonard Bernstein centennial, a gloriously conducted (if ingloriously staged) “Mass” and “Chichester Psalms.” He conducted rapturous performances of Schumann’s symphonies and concertos and the oratorio “Paradies und die Peri,” staged by Peter Sellars. He conducted a riveting “Otello” at the Hollywood Bowl (and will do the same at the Metropolitan Opera this month). He oversaw the opening of the L.A. Phil’s centennial, conducting a massive range of new and old music and working with pop stars such as Katy Perry and Moby. He led an especially memorable Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet,” inventively choreographed by Benjamin Millepied. He took up a residency at Princeton. And more.