In 2018, female artists finally outnumbered men in L.A. museums' solo shows

Led by the Los Angeles Conservancy, the city in June designated the Woman’s Building a Historic-Cultural Monument. The Woman’s Building, dubbed “the capital of cultural feminism” by esteemed art critic Lucy Lippard, operated between 1975 and 1991 on North Spring Street near the L.A. River overpass. Founded in temporary digs in MacArthur Park two years earlier by artist Judy Chicago, designer Sheila Levrant de Bretteville and art historian Arlene Raven, together fed up with art by women being institutionally slighted, the facility offered a base of operation for exhibitions, political organizing and educational outreach.