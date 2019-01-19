SoCal classical music listings, Jan. 20-27: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and more

The Black Cat Long Beach Opera and Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra perform the U.S. premiere of this reimagining of the Edgar Allan Poe terror tale. The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.
Coburn @Soka The Viano String Quartet performs works by Haydn, Dvořák and Beethoven. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
Concerti Ecclesiastici L.A.-based period-instrument ensemble Tesserae performs sacred music from the early Baroque era. All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. www.tesseraebaroque.org
Itzhak Perlman — In the Fiddler’s House The violinist celebrates klezmer music with members of the Brave Old World and Klezmer Conservatory Band. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $67-$150. (323) 850-2000.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Bartok, Kaija Saariaho, Chiayu Hsu and Gabriella Smith. First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. www.kco.la.
LA Phil with Jean-Yves Thibaudet Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the orchestra in Messiaen’s Turangalîla Symphony, plus Kaija Saariaho’s Trans for harp and orchestra featuring pianist Thibaudet. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Mozart Classical Orchestra Mozart’s Symphony No. 36, “Linz,” and Piano Concerto No. 13 featuring pianist Daniel Shapiro, plus Johann Strauss II’s “Gypsy Baron” Overture. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646.
Pittance Chamber Music Pianist Robert Thies joins Pittance for pieces by Beethoven, Mozart and Brahms. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35; student rush: $10. (800) 838-3006.
Restoration Concerts The Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu Piano Quartet plays works by Dvořák and Faure. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20 at the door. (626) 799-6333.
South Bay Chamber Music Society Pasadena String Quartet plays string quartets by Mozart, Debussy and Tchaikovsky. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.sbcms.net.
Sundays Live Los Angeles Piano and Wind Sextet performs works by Mendelssohn, Debussy, Saint-Saëns and Poulenc. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Piano quartets by Brahms, Suk and Dvořák. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great? The composer-conductor and Viano String Quartet examine Dvořák’s American Quartet. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $55. (562) 467-8818.
Celebrating John Williams Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil with guest violinist Simone Porter through selections Williams’ classic scores for “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” etc., presented with film clips. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $97-$251. (323) 850-2000.
Black Violin Duo merges classical with hip-hop, rock and R&B. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Fri., 8 p.m. $38-$45. (909) 477-2752.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Peter Oundjian leads the ensemble in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Seeger’s Andante for Strings, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 featuring pianist Jonathan Biss, and the world premiere of Sarah Gibson’s “warp & weft.” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Pasadena Symphony Principal guest conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the orchestra in Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Brandenburg Concerto No. 6; Vivaldi’s Concerto for Cello and Concerto for Bassoon; and Handel’s Water Music Suite No. 1. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Put Your Guns Down L.A.-based choral ensemble Tonality performs works by Reena Esmail, Shawn Kirchner, David Lang and others. Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006.
New West Symphony Guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl leads the orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7; Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish,” featuring violinist Karen Gomyo; and the world premiere of “House of Cards” composer Jeff Beal’s “The Great Circle.” Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Also at Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$200. (866) 776-8400.
Symphonies for Youth: A Journey Through Minimalism The LA Phil presents a kid-friendly examination of works by John Adams and Philip Glass. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000.
Acapella/Awakening Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique is joined by the Pasadena Master Chorale, Urban Voices Project and others for a program of a capella choral music. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1757 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $40. (626) 539-7085.
Culver City Symphony Orchestra All-Mozart program includes the composer’s Symphony No. 30 and Violin Concerto No. 4. Robert Frost Auditorium, 4401 Elenda St., Culver City. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $20; ages 6-12, free with paying adult. www.culvercitysymphony.org.
Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
Sundays Live Crossroads EMMI Orchestra performs works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Violin & Piano Duo: Simone Porter and Hsin-I Huang Pieces by Mozart, Ravel, Prokofiev and others. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278.