SoCal classical music listings, Jan. 20-27: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and more

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Peter Oundjian leads the ensemble in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Seeger’s Andante for Strings, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 featuring pianist Jonathan Biss, and the world premiere of Sarah Gibson’s “warp & weft.” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.