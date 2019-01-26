SoCal classical listings, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: Violinist Martin Chalifour and company at the Huntington and more

Pacific Symphony Carl St.Clair leads the orchestra in Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade”; program also includes (Thu.-Sat., only): Bernstein’s “Slava! A Political Overture” and Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Leonard Elschenbroich. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.