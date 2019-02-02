SoCal classical listings, Feb. 3-10: The Laguna Beach Music Festival with pianist Joyce Yang and more

Chinese New Year Guest conductor Elim Chan leads the LA Phil and guest violinist Ray Chen and the DiaoQiang Opera Troupe in a program that includes Li Huanzhi’s “Spring Festival” Overture, Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Ravel’s “Tzigane” and “Bolero,” An-Lun Huang’s “Saibei Dance,” Tieshan Liu’s “Dance of the Yao Tribe,” and the world premiere of Du Yun’s “Thirst.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 8 p.m. $55-$194. (323) 850-2000.