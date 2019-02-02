SoCal classical listings, Feb. 3-10: The Laguna Beach Music Festival with pianist Joyce Yang and more

Britten & Strauss Guest conductor Simone Young leads the LA Phil in Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes” from “Peter Grimes” and Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings featuring tenor Michael Slattery and horn player Andrew Bain, plus Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$199. (323) 850-2000.
Paul Jacobs The Grammy-winning organist plays works by Bach, Mozart, Liszt, Ives and John Weaver in recital. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
1001 Nights Carl St.Clair leads Pacific Symphony in Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Premonition I & II Jacaranda presents a double-length program, with dinner break, featuring the Lyris Quartet performing string quartets by Pavel Haas, Georg Friedrich Haas and Jörg Widmann, followed by piano duo Inna Faliks and Daniel Schlosberg performing Alexander Zemlinsky’s piano-four-hands arrangement of Mahler’’s Symphony No. 6, “Tragic.” First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Part I, Sun., 4 p.m.; dinner break, 5:15 p.m.; part II, 7:30 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org.
Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble perform string quartets by Schubert and Mozart. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
To Disney, With Love Rob Richards celebrates 20 years as the El Capitan’s house organist. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Mon., 7 p.m. $10. (800) 347-6396.
All Russian Recital Violinist Annelle K. Gregory and pianist James Lent play pieces by Rimsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninoff, Barkauskas and Stravinsky. Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m. Free. (562) 436-4352.
Joshua Bell The violinist is joined by pianist Sam Haywood for violin sonatas by Beethoven, Prokofiev and Grieg. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $85-$95. (562) 916-8500.
Chinese New Year Guest conductor Elim Chan leads the LA Phil and guest violinist Ray Chen and the DiaoQiang Opera Troupe in a program that includes Li Huanzhi’s “Spring Festival” Overture, Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Ravel’s “Tzigane” and “Bolero,” An-Lun Huang’s “Saibei Dance,” Tieshan Liu’s “Dance of the Yao Tribe,” and the world premiere of Du Yun’s “Thirst.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 8 p.m. $55-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Lobo Ensemble performs works by Alessandro Besozzi, Bevan Manson, and Jeremy Gilien. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Baroque Conversations Violinist Monica Huggett leads members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in works by composers from Bohemia including Vejvanovsky, Schmelzer, Biber, etc. Zipper Concert Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at St. Monica Catholic Church, 701 California Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $52 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Kinan Azmeh CityBand The clarinet virtuoso and Silk Road Ensemble member mixes classical, jazz and traditional Middle Eastern music. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. (310) 434-3200.
Buddha Passion Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists in the U.S. premiere of Tan Dun’s oratorio. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Camerata Pacifica Program includes two Beethoven sonatas, plus Steve Reich’s “Different Trains.” UC Santa Barbara, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Also at Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. (also in San Marino, Feb. 12, and L.A., Feb. 14)
Laguna Beach Music Festival Pianist Joyce Yang serves as artistic director for the Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s three-day classical-music showcase; other performers include violinist Augustin Hadelich, cellist Efe Baltacigil and Aspen City Ballet; program details at www.philharmonicsociety.org. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Olga Kern The pianist performs works by Rachmaninoff, Scriabin, Beethoven, Scarlatti, Balakirev and Gershwin. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278. Also at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $60 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Lunar New Year Carl St.Clair leads Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and guest musicians, vocalists and dancers in a “Year of the Pig” celebration that includes Li’s “Spring Festival” Overture, Zhang’s “I Love You, China” and “Celebration,” Tchaikovsky’s “1812” Overture, and Liu’s “My Homeland.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $28-$108. (714) 755-5799.
Lunar New Year for Kids Pacific Symphony presents a family-friendly cultural celebration. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Resound Mozart! Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra performs an all-Mozart program featuring soprano Sherezade Panthaki. The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $20-$59; family passes available. (562) 276-0865.
Sounds Genius: Lost Love Salastina Music Society offers a pre-Valentine’s Day program of English vocal chamber music. Pasadena Conservatory, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at the Broad Stage, East Wing, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. www.salastina.org.
Accademia Bizantina The Ravenna, Italy-based early-music ensemble plays Vivaldi concertos and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$109. (323) 850-2000.
Kenny Broberg The pianist plays works by Bach, Beethoven and others. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $10, $28. (310) 506-4522.
Kodo: Evolution The Japanese taiko drum ensemble performs. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Embark for Vienna,” a program of works for voice, piano and strings by Schubert and Beethoven. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Ovations Series Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist Brendan White perform works by Faure, Beethoven, Messiaen, Liszt and Debussy. La Cañada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $15 suggested donation. (818) 790-6708.
Pacific Symphony Plays Schubert and Chopin Music director Carl St.Clair leads the orchestra in Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 and Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Drew Petersen. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46, $56. (949) 480-4278.
Palisades Symphony Haydn’s Symphony 104, “London”; Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances,” Suite No. 1; and Dohnanyi’s Concert Piece for Cello and Orchestra featuring cellist David Speltz. Palisades Lutheran Church, 15905 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. www.palisadessymphony.org.
Restoration Concerts The AlmaNova Duo featuring flautist Jessica Pierce and guitarist Almer Imamovic plays pieces by Schubert, Piazzolla and others. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20 at the door. (626) 799-6333.
St. James Sunday Concerts Baritone Christian Nova and pianist Patricia Hannifan perform art songs by Ravel, Weill, Wagner, etc., plus selections from classic musicals. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Second Sundays at Two The Felix Quartet performs works for strings. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd, Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live The Colburn Chamber Orchestra performs works by Bach, Mahler and Richard Strauss. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.