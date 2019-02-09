SoCal classical music listings, Feb. 10-17: Tempesta di Mare at the Soraya and more

Valentine’s Day with Kenny G The jazz saxophonist joins Pacific Symphony under guest conductor Albert-George Schram for a program that includes a selection of his greatest hits, plus works by Puccini, Offenbach, Gottschalk and Richard Rodgers. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $46 and up. (714) 755-5799.