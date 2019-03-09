SoCal classical music listings, March 10-17: Tafelmusik, Salastina Music Society and more

Camerata Pacifica Beethoven’s String Quartet in E-flat Major with the Calder Quartet and Ives’ Piano Sonata No. 2, “Concord, Mass., 1840-60” featuring pianist Molly Morkoski. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; and UC Santa Barbara, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
The Clemency of Titus Tenor Russell Thomas stars as the titular Roman emperor in LA Opera’s staging of Mozart’s opera; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 24. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Dudamel & Yuja Wang Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, plus the world premiere of John Adams’ “Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?” featuring pianist Wang. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $86-$258. (323) 850-2000.
Hamburg Girls’ Choir The ensemble performs works by Northern European composers in its Southern California debut; presented by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (626) 793-4231.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Mozart, Joan Tower, Josep Maria Guix, Valerie Coleman and Paquito D’Rivera. First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series continues with “French Romances,” a program of works for voice, strings and piano by Debussy, Faure and Franck. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Los Robles Master Chorale Copland’s “In the Beginning” featuring mezzo-soprano Niké St. Clair, plus composer-in-residence Jasper Randall’s “Requiem.” Agoura Performing Arts and Education Center, Agoura High School, 28545 W. Driver Ave., Agoura Hills. Sun., 4 p.m. $16, $31. (805) 526-7464.
The Magic Flute Pacific Opera Project offers a video game-style take on Mozart’s romantic fantasy; sung in English. The El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$60. (818) 508-4200.
Music As Revelation KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen host this fundraiser for the Hear Now Festival of Los Angeles Composers, featuring live performances and a panel discussion. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Woodland Hills. Sun. 4 p.m. $100-$200. (800) 838-3006.
Aubree Oliverson The young violinist plays works by Handel, Prokofiev, Messiaen and others in recital. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
Restoration Concerts Violinist Ben Powell and pianist Leo Marcus play Franck’s Violin Sonata plus jazz selections to be announced. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Second Sundays at Two The Hausmann Quartet plays works for strings by Haydn, Jessie Montgomery and others. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Chamber ensembles from the Young Musicians Foundation perform quartets by Haydn and Prokofiev. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra The Canadian period-instrument ensemble is joined by guest artists for the video-enhanced program “Tales of Two Cities: The Leipzig-Damascus Coffee House,” featuring works by Bach, Handel, Telemann, Monteverdi, Omar Al Batsh, Sheik Abul Ela Mohamed and others. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$109. (323) 850-2000.
Topanga Symphony Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter,” Hindemith’s Five Pieces for String Orchestra and more. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com.
Eric Owens and Lawrence Brownlee The bass-baritone and the tenor perform opera selections plus show tunes, standards, spirituals and more, accompanied by pianist Myra Huang. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000.
Mid-Week Recital Series AlmaNova Duo performs works for flute and guitar. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (310) 393-8258.
Scottish Music Tattoo & Parade Bagpipers, drummers, dancers, etc., from Edinburgh, Scotland perform. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $45-65. (844) 626-8726.
Microfest: The Lyris Quartet The string ensemble plays works by composer Ben Johnston. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Break of Reality Alt-classical cello ensemble performs. Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 8 p.m. $28-$35. (909) 477-2775.
Nils Frahm The German composer and pianist makes his Disney Hall debut. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $42-$107. (323) 850-2000.
The Interludes The Latsos Piano Duo featuring Anna Fedorova-Latso and Giorgi Latso plays pieces by Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Rachmaninoff. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sounds Gorgeous: Sakura Salastina Music Society presents works for cello by Beethoven, Rachmaninov, de Falla, Fauré and Gibbons. Pasadena Conservatory, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Malibu. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. www.salastina.org.
Stabat Mater Orange County Women’s Chorus performs Pergolesi’s 18th-century composition plus other vocal works. Newport Harbor Lutheran Church, 798 Dover Drive, Newport Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$30. (949) 451-8590.
Third@First Soprano Liv Redpath sings art songs and arias by Schubert, Debussy, Mozart, Verdi and others. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157.
The Villiers Quartet: Indubitably Music for Strings Works by English composers including Thea Musgrave and Frank Bridge. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
The Durfulé Requiem The Los Angeles Master Chorale under associate conductor Jenny Wong revisits the French composer’s choral work, and performs Dale Trumbore’s “How to Go On.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Friedrich Edelmann & Rebecca Rust The bassoonist and wife, a cellist, perform works by Bach, Mozart and others. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; reservations required. (323) 651-3704.
Los Cancioneros Master Chorale Haydn’s “Harmoniemesse” and Rutter’s Requiem. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171.
Music in the Mansion The Latsos Piano Duo featuring Anna Fedorova-Latso and Giorgi Latso plays pieces by Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn and Rachmaninoff. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Dr., Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.
Phantom of the Opera Organist Dennis James accompanies a screening of the silent 1925 black-and-white horror classic starring Lon Chaney; presented by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Reverence (Hommage à Kurtág) Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents works by Kurtág, Schubert, Rachmaninov and Bartók, plus two world premieres. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
Sundays Live The Lastos Piano Duo performs works by Schubert. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.