SoCal classical music listings, March 24-31: Lionel Bringuier with the LA Phil and more

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Conductor laureate Jeffrey Kahane leads the orchestra in the world premiere of James Newton Howard’s Concerto for Orchestra & Cello featuring cellist Andrew Shulman; Gabriella Smith’s “Riprap” for Marimba and Strings with marimba player Wade Culbreath; and Mozart’s Symphony No. 36, “Linz,” and Piano Concerto No. 14 with Kahane as pianist. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.