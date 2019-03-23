SoCal theater listings, March 24-31: ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and more

Canyon Jonathan Caren’s latest dark comedy, having its world premiere at Los Angeles Theatre Center in a coproduction with IAMA Theater Company, gathers four thirty-something liberals in a woodsy L.A. backyard over wine and lets them bemoan the difficulty of making a real difference in the world for a while. Then it lowers the boom on them. When helping someone else means risking their own comfort, the well-meaning idealists aren’t quite so eager to upend the status quo. It’s fun to watch them squirm. And if you squirm yourself with tragic recognition, at least you’ll be sitting in the dark. (M.G.) The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Ends Sun., 4 and 7 p.m. $38. (866) 811-4111.