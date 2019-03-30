SoCal classical music listings, March 31-April 7: Pianist Yulianna Avdeeva with New West Symphony and more

American Youth Symphony and National Children’s Chorus Works by Duruflé, Fauré, Stravinsky and Scriabin, plus the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s “The Right of Your Senses”; with soprano Jessica Rivera and pianist Gloria Cheng. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15-$46. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Collaboration Concert Music and dance students from the Colburn School perform in a program that includes works by Mozart, Verdi, Vivaldi, Philip Glass and others. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (213) 621-1050.
Evensong with James Onstad The tenor joins Pittance Chamber Music for a program of works by Brahms and Vaughan Williams. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20, $35; student rush, $10. www.PittanceChamberMusic.org
Gershwin & Ravel Guest conductor Lionel Bringuier leads the LA Phil and pianist Hélène Grimaud in a program that includes Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture” and “An American in Paris” plus Ravel’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales” and Piano Concerto in G. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $63-$202. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Debussy’s “La Mer,” Hildegard von Bingen’s “De Innocentibus Rex Noster,” the world premiere of Michael Gilbertson’s “Mother Chords,” and Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring violinist Andrea Obiso. First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la
Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Chamber Singers An ensemble consisting of young female vocal students performs choral music. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801. www.BostonCourtPasadena.org
Pacific Symphony with Conrad Tao The pianist joins the orchestra under Carl St.Clair for Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1; program also includes Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished.” Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $46, $56. (949) 480-4278. www.soka.edu
South Bay Chamber Music Society Pianist Edith Orloff and violinist Roger Wilkie play works by Mozart, Debussy, Prokofiev and Avro Pärt. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Dept. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.sbcms.net
Springtime in Watts String and trombone players from the LA Phil join the Voices of Macedonia combined choir for works by Beethoven, St. Georges and William Grant Still, plus selected spirituals. Macedonia Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 1751 E 114th St., Watts. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 566 2959. www.laphil.com.
Sundays Live An honors quartet from USC’s Thornton School of Music plays pieces by Haydn, Dvorák and Gabriella Smith. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org
Unrestrained/Refrains Rachael Worby’s Muse/ique orchestra is joined by tap dancer Savion Glover and violinist/vocalist Charles Yang for an improvised program. Pasadena Museum of California Art, Kosmic Krylon Garage, 490 E. Union St., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $70. (626) 539-7085. www.muse-ique.com
Susan Svrček + Nic Gerpe: Schoenberg Reimagined This Piano Spheres presentation includes Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony No. 2 and Six Pieces for Piano Four-hands (1896), plus “Verkärte Nacht” with violinist Elizabeth Hedman and cellist Kate Dillingham. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20, $35. www.pianospheres.org
Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Alexander Knecht and pianist Brendan White play pieces by Faure and Stravinsky. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Royal Scottish National Orchestra with Olga Kern The pianist joins the orchestra for Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini”; program also includes Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 and the U.S. premiere of Paul Chihara’s “A Matter of Honor.” Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Wed., 8 p.m. $48, $60. (949) 480-4278. www.soka.edu
New West Symphony Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, Mason Bates’ “Garages of the Valley,” and Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Yulianna Avdeeva. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. And Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (866) 776-8400. www.newwestsymphony.org
Royal Scottish National Orchestra Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7, Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5, and the L.A. premiere of Danny Elfman’s Eleven Eleven Concerto for Violin and Orchestra featuring violinist Sandy Cameron. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $49 and up. (818) 677-3000. www.TheSoraya.org
Australian Chamber Orchestra Samuel Adams’s Concerto Grosso, Brahms’ Sextet No. 2, and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 featuring pianist Paul Lewis; presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422. www.PhilharmonicSociety.org
Chiaroscuro L.A.-based period-instrument ensemble Tesserae presents works by Corelli, Vivaldi, et al. Thayer Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free. Also at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. $10-$30; children, free. (626) 818-3163. www.tesseraebaroque.org
Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center Grand Opening Violinist Hilary Hahn, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro, dancer Lil Buck and others take part in a gala concert celebrating the new home of the La Jolla Music Society. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Fri., 8 p.m. $1500 and up. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org
First Fridays at First! Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert performsworks by Schumann, Messiaen, Bolcom and Liszt. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. (310) 316-5574. www.palosverdes.com
Mirga Leads Tchaikovsky & Debussy Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla leads the LA Phil in Debussy’s “La mer” and the world premiere of Unsuk Chin’s “Spira: A Concerto for Orchestra,” plus Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$199. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
St. Matthew’s Music Guild Pianist Robert Thies performs works by Schumann, Chopin, Debussy and Rachmaninoff in solo recital. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422. www.MusicGuildOnline.org
Third Coast Percussion The ensemble performs the Southern California premiere of Philip Glass’ “Perpetulum.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
Bradford House Chamber Concerts Con Fuoco! string quartet performs works by Ravel and Arnold Bax; with guest oboist Victoria Lee. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (714) 993-2470.
Celestial Opera Gala Entertainment and light refreshments. Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sat., 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 869-7373. www.celestialoperacompany.org
Culver City Symphony Orchestra Works by Latin American composers including Juan Pablo Contreras, Silvestre Revueltas and Carlos Gardel; with guest violinist Aubree Oliverson. Robert Frost Auditorium, 4401 Elenda St., Culver City. April 6. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15, $20; K-12, free with paying adult. www.culvercitysymphony.org
Fluxus: Patricia Kopatchinskaja The violinist is joined by pianist Gloria Cheng for works by John Cage, Sofia Gubaidulina and La Monte Young. Getty Center, Harold M. Williams Auditorium, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Sat., 4 p.m. Sold out. (310) 440-7300. www.getty.edu
L’Amore e la Vita (Love and Life) The Verdi Chorus and guest soloists perform selections from operas by Verdi, Donizetti and Bizet. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006. www.verdichorus.org
Madama Butterfly Pacific Opera Project and Houston’s Opera in the Heights co-present this reimagining of Puccini’s tale of the ill-fated romance between an American naval officer and a Japanese geisha, featuring a new English-and-Japanese libretto by Josh Shaw and Eiki Isomura. Aratani Theatre, 244 San Pedro St., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 7 p.m.; also, April 13-14. $15-$75. (213) 680-3700. www.pacificoperaproject.com
Shakespeare in Song L.A. Choral Lab presents new musical settings of the Bard’s words by composer Richard Burchard, plus works by Vaughan Williams, Matthew Harris and Jaakko Mäntyjärvi. Barnsdall Gallery Theater, Barnsdall Arts Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sat., next Sun., 7 p.m. $30. www.lachorallab.org
Sounds Local Salastina Music Society presents works by L.A.-based composers including Juan Pablo Contreras and Derrick Spiva Jr. Pasadena Conservatory, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. www.salastina.org
Symphonies for Youth: Ravel’s Bolero The LA Phil presents a kid-friendly take on this classic work. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.; also April 20. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Los Angeles Jewish Symphony 25th Anniversary Gala & Concert Highlights from the orchestra’s repertoire. American Jewish University, Gindi Auditorium, 15600 Mulholland Drive, L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $500 and up. (818) 646-2844. www.lajewishsymphony.com
Cameron Carpenter The organist performs an improvisation, plus works by Bach and Thomas Mellan. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. April 7. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
YooJin Jang The violinist, accompanied by pianist Renana Gutman, plays pieces by Bach, Schumann and Corigliano. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Sold out. (310) 506-4522. www.arts.pepperdine.edu
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Virtuosic Performance,” a program of works for strings and piano by Bach, Chopin, Saint-Saëns and Philipp Scharwenka. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257. www.lesalondemusiques.com
Sundays Live Pianist Frederic Chiu plays pieces by Prokofiev, Ravel, Bach and Chopin. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org
West Los Angeles Symphony All-Mendelssohn program includes Symphony No. 4 “Italian,” plus “Fingal’s Cave” Overture, and Violin Concerto featuring violinist Blake Pouliot. Royce Hall, UCLA, Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 873-7777. www.wlasymphony.com