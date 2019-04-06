SoCal classical music listings, April 7-14: Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and more

Cameron Carpenter The organist performs works by Bach and Thomas Mellan and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
YooJin Jang The violinist plays pieces by Bach, Schumann and Corigliano. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. Sold out. (310) 506-4522. www.arts.pepperdine.edu
L’Amore e la Vita (Love and Life) The Verdi Chorus and guest soloists perform selections from operas by Verdi, Donizetti and Bizet. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006. www.verdichorus.org
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Virtuosic Performance,” a program of works for strings and piano by Bach, Chopin, Saint-Saëns and Philipp Scharwenka. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257. www.lesalondemusiques.com
Los Angeles Jewish Symphony 25th Anniversary Gala & Concert Highlights from the orchestra’s repertoire. American Jewish University, Gindi Auditorium, 15600 Mulholland Drive, L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $500 and up. (818) 646-2844.
Mirga Leads Tchaikovsky & Debussy Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla leads the LA Phil in Debussy’s “La mer” and the world premiere of Unsuk Chin’s “Spira: A Concerto for Orchestra,” plus Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$199. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
New West Symphony Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, Mason Bates’ “Garages of the Valley,” and Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Yulianna Avdeeva. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$96. (866) 776-8400. www.newwestsymphony.org
Shakespeare in Song L.A. Choral Lab presents new musical settings of the Bard’s words by composer Richard Burchard, plus works by Vaughan Williams, Matthew Harris and Jaakko Mäntyjärvi. Barnsdall Gallery Theater, Barnsdall Arts Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $30. www.lachorallab.org
Sounds Local Salastina Music Society presents works by L.A.-based composers including Derrick Spiva Jr. and Juan Pablo Contreras. Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. www.salastina.org
Sundays Live Pianist Frederic Chiu plays pieces by Prokofiev, Ravel, Bach and Chopin. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org
West Los Angeles Symphony All-Mendelssohn program includes Symphony No. 4 “Italian,” plus the “Fingal’s Cave” Overture, and Violin Concerto featuring violinist Blake Pouliot. Royce Hall, UCLA, Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 873-7777. www.wlasymphony.com
All-Stravinsky Members of the LA Phil play chamber music by the Russian composer. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
The Jerusalem Quartet The Israel-based ensemble performs. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Tue., 8 p.m. $63-$90. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org
Mid-Week Recital Series The Wilder Trio plays works for clarinet, bassoon and piano. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (310) 393-8258.
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale Nicholas McGegan leads his Bay-Area ensemble and guest vocalists in “Saul,” Handel’s oratorio about the ill-fated Old Testament king. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $20-$109. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Space Odyssey Guest conductor Jean-Marie Zeitouni leads Pacific Symphony in Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with pianist Juho Pohjonen, and the world premiere of Michael Daugherty’s moon landing-inspired work “To the New World.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. www.PacificSymphony.org
In Focus: The Spirit of Impressionism Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra play pieces by Kodály, Ravel & Debussy. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (213) 622-7001. www.laco.org (Also in Santa Monica, April 18)
Inspiration and Hope Clazzical Notes offers upbeat songs from a variety of genres. Lineage Performing Arts Center, First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation. (626) 833-2750. www.clazzicalnotes.org
Midori & Jean-Yves Thibaudet The violinist and the pianist share the stage. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Fri., 8 p.m. $63-$90. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org
Salonen’s Rite of Spring Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the LA Phil in Stravinsky’s Funeral Song, plus the ballet scores “Agon” and “The Rite of Spring.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $68-$212. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Young Musicians Foundation Debut Orchestra Composer and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Flowers joins the ensemble for the world premiere of new works “Other Voices” and “Concerto for Organ and Orchestra.” Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., L.A. Fri., 8:30 p.m. (pre-concert Flowers documentary screening, 7 p.m.) $10, $20. www.ymf.org
Callas in Concert The LA Opera Orchestra performs alongside a hologram of the late, great diva Maria Callas. USC’s Bovard Auditorium, 3551 Trousdale Pkwy., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $50, $80. (213) 972-8001. www.LAOpera.org
Colburn Orchestra The student ensemble performs Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4 and Ginastera’s Harp Concerto featuring harpist Alyssa Katahara. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15-$30. (213) 621-1050. www.colburnschool.edu
Garlands for Steven Stucky Piano Spheres’ Gloria Cheng performs works in honor of the late composer. The Madrid Theatre, 21622 Sherman Way, Canoga Park. Sat, 8 p.m. $30. www.pianospheres.org
Intergalactic Adventures Pacific Symphony presents a kid-friendly multimedia exploration of outer space featuring music of “Star Wars,” Holst’s “The Planets,” etc. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. www.PacificSymphony.org
Madama Butterfly Pacific Opera Project and Houston’s Opera in the Heights co-present this reimagining of the Puccini classic about the ill-fated romance between an American naval officer and a Japanese geisha, featuring a new English-and-Japanese libretto by Josh Shaw and Eiki Isomura. Aratani Theatre, 244 San Pedro St., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$75. (213) 680-3700. www.pacificoperaproject.com
The Music Between Us — Choral Sounds from Around the World The San Fernando Valley Master Chorale performs works by Eric Whitacre, Shawn Kirchner and others. First Presbyterian Church of Encino, 4963 Balboa Blvd., Encino. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15, $20. (800) 838-3006. www.sfvmc.com
Stay On It! Jacaranda presents music by Lucas Foss, Julius Eastman, James Tenney and Frederic Rzewski; with pianists Scott Dunn and Adam Tender, and others. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org
Third Coast Percussion The ensemble performs Philip Glass’ “Amazon River” and other works. Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$43. (626) 395-4652. www.events.caltech.edu
Beating Heart Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents works by Beethoven, Brahms and Komitas. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997. www.larkmusicalsociety.com
Callisto Trio The piano trio plays works by Haydn, Dvorak and Schoenfeld in this Da Camera Society presentation. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, San Marino. Next Sun., 2, 4 and 6 p.m. $85. (213) 477-2929. www.DaCamera.org
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms and Schubert. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. www.cameratapacifica.org (Also in San Marino, April 14; downtown L.A., April 18; and Santa Barbara, April 19)
George Li The pianist performs. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $38. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org
The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, Russell Steinberg’s “Cosmic Dust 2” and more. UCLA Schoenberg Hall, 445 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $5-$25. www.losangelesyouthorchestra.org (Also in Pasadena, April 15)
The Passion According to St. Matthew Period-instrument ensembles Musica Angelica and the Viennese Orchester Wiener Akademie are joined by guest vocalists for Bach’s epic choral work; performed in German. First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 S. Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $35, $55. www.musicaangelica.org
Salonen’s Stravinsky: Faith Salonen leads the LA Phil and guest vocalists in a selection of the Russian composer’s sacred vocal works. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Second Sundays at Two Harpist Cristina Montes Mateo performs. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live The Colburn Youth Orchestra performs Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and other works. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org
USC Thornton Wind Ensemble, Choral Artists and Symphony Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, plus works by Lauridsen, Oscar Navarro and Frank Ticheli. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15-$46. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com