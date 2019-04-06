SoCal classical music listings, April 7-14: Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and more

Madama Butterfly Pacific Opera Project and Houston’s Opera in the Heights co-present this reimagining of the Puccini classic about the ill-fated romance between an American naval officer and a Japanese geisha, featuring a new English-and-Japanese libretto by Josh Shaw and Eiki Isomura. Aratani Theatre, 244 San Pedro St., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$75. (213) 680-3700. www.pacificoperaproject.com