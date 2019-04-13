SoCal classical music listings, April 14-21: Stravinsky, Salonen and more

Vladimir Feltsman The pianist performs Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8, “Pathétique,” plus works by Bach and Chopin in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. www.PhilharmonicSociety.org