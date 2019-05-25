SoCal classical music listings, May 26-June 2: Pianist Jeffrey Kahane, Numi Opera and more

Bohemian Rhapsodies Orchestra Santa Monica performs Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, Kodaly’s “Dances of Galanta” and Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Eric Byers. Moss Theater, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618. orchestrasantamonica.org
Caltech Symphony Orchestra Retiring conductor Allen Robert Gross is celebrated in a concert featuring Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London,” plus selections by Wagner. Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 3:30 p.m. Free. (626) 395-3295. caltech.edu
Claremont Young Musicians Orchestra Works by Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, John Williams, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $40, $46. (909) 624-3614. cymo.org
Culver City Symphony Orchestra Season closer features New Hollywood String Quartet and chamber music by Mozart, Schubert and Brahms. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6323 W 80th St., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $20; students K-12 free with paying adult. culvercitysymphony.org
L.A. Masters Violist and artist-in-residence Richard Yongjae O’Neill and guests play pieces by Brahms, Stravinsky and Schoenberg. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$65. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org
Masses by Haydn & Beethoven Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists in Beethoven’s Mass in C and Haydn’s “Lord Nelson” Mass. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $71-$215. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
St. James Sunday Concerts The program includes Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet and Hungarian Dance No.5 plus Schubert’s Quartettsatz in C Minor. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sounds Complete: Brahms String Quartet Cycle Salastina Music Society presents Brahms’ String Quartets Nos. 1-3. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Pacific Palisades. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org
Sundays Live Honors ensembles from the Colburn School perform works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org
Varsovia by the Sea Benefit concert co-presented by Jacaranda and the Polish Consulate features music by Lutoslawski, Chopin and others. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $75, $200. jacarandamusic.org
Jeffrey Kahane Piano Spheres presents the pianist and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s music director laureate in a program that includes Copland’s “Piano Fantasy” plus works by Schumann, Timo Andres and son Gabriel Kahane. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20, $30. pianospheres.org
Contemporary Adventure Ensemble Los Angeles Youth Orchestra debuts this new ensemble featuring advanced students, alumni and professional musicians in a concert of works by Copland, Shostakovich and others; with Brightwork newmusic and mezzo-soprano Geeta Novotny. First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25. eventbrite.com
Der Zwerg For its inaugural production, Numi Opera stages Alexander Von Zemlinsky’s one-act musical drama based on a story by Oscar Wilde about a dwarf who falls in love with a Spanish princess. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$75. (888) 929-7849. NumiOpera.org
Dudamel Conducts Mahler’s Eighth Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and guest vocalists in Mahler’s Symphony No. 8. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $88-$251. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Emerging Artists Series Third annual showcase gets underway with performances by soprano Kaileigh Riess (Thu., 8 p.m.); baritone David Castillo (Fri., 8 p.m.); and pianist So-Mang Jeagal (Sat., 8 p.m.); concludes June 9. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. $10; students: free. (626) 683-6801. bostoncourtpasadena.org
Forward Music Project 1.0 and 2.0 Cellist Amanda Gookin performs works for solo cello and electronics by 12 female composers in two separate multimedia-enhanced performances. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $40. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
The Music Man in Concert Pacific Symphony is joined by Broadway veterans for a semi-staged production of Meredith Willson’s classic musical about a conman who falls for a small-town librarian. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $46 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org
La Traviata LA Opera puts an Art Deco-style spin on Verdi’s tragic tale of a beautiful but ill-fated courtesan; with soprano Adela Zaharia; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends June 22. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org
Music Under the Stars Pasadena Symphony and Pops, the JPL Chorus and guest vocalists celebrate the music of Broadway and the movies. Pasadena City Hall Centennial Square, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Free. (626) 793-7172. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org
Noon to Midnight Daylong festival includes David Lang’s interactive vocal work “crowd out”; pop-up performances in and around the venue with the Calder Quartet, the Lyris Quartet, Sō Percussion, Wasteland and others; and a separate-admission evening program conducted by John Adams that features the LA Phil New Music Group and Mivos String Quartet and four world premieres. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., noon to midnight. Festival, minus Adams concert: $10. Adams concert: Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$60 (includes entire festival). (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Tesserae Harpsichordist and guest conductor Christophe Rousset joins the early-music ensemble and guest vocalists for pieces by Handel and Rameau in this Da Camera Society presentation. The Art of Living Foundation (former Second Church of Christ Scientist), 948 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $45, $50. (213) 477-2929. dacamera.org
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series concludes its season with “Viennese Romances,” a program of works for piano and strings by Beethoven and Brahms. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com
SummerFest 19 The Music Guild presents the Haussman String Quartet performing works by Beethoven, Haydn, Montgomery, Walker and Shaw. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $45-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org
Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome Violinist Roger Wilkie, cellist Cécilia Tsan and others play pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Britten. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Next Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu
Sundays Live Past and present performers, alumni and emerging musicians celebrate the series’ 29th anniversary with a program that includes works by Bloch and Mozart. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org