SoCal classical music, July 14-21: Dudamel with the LA Phil, the iPalpiti Festival and more

Bastille Day California Philharmonic presents a French-themed program that includes Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, “Organ Symphony,” plus Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique” and selections from the Broadway musical “Les Misérables.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com
iPalpiti Festival The iPalpiti orchestra and soloists perform works to be announced. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 377-6771. ipalpiti.org
Montecito International Music Festival 2019 Three-week showcase includes performances by viola player Andrés Cárdenas, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Cho-Liang Lin and many others. La Sierra University, 4500 Riverwalk Pkwy., Riverside. Starts Sun.; ends Aug. 2. Free. (213) 925-2400. lasierra.edu
Summer of Brahms Chamber Music Festival This eight-concert series concludes; with the New Hollywood String Quartet and special guests. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $40; students, $15. (626) 799-6333. summerofbrahms.com
Dudamel Conducts Romeo and Juliet Dancers from Benjamin Millepied’s LA Dance Project join Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for a multimedia-enhanced selection from the Prokofiev ballet; program also includes Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with cellist Pablo Ferrández. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
iPalpiti Festival Soloists perform. Powell Library Rotunda, UCLA, 120 S. Election Walk, Westwood.Tue., noon. Free. (310) 825-1938. ipalpiti.org
Glendale Noon Concerts Flutist Katherine Marsh and pianist Brendan White perform works by Taffanel, Gaubert, Barrere and Gianopoulos. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
iPalpiti Festival Trio Zadig and soloists perform selections from the festival program. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $50. ipalpiti.org
iPalpiti Festival Master class and performance with festival composer-in-residence Franghiz Ali-Zadeh. City of Beverly Hills Municipal Gallery, 455 N Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu., 3 p.m. Free. ipalpiti.org
10 Years — Bravo Gustavo! Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff The conductor celebrates his 10th anniversary as artistic and music director of the LA Phil; program includes Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Khatia Buniatishvili plus selections from film scores by Mancini, Korngold, et al.; with members of Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, and fireworks. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
The Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival Eclipse Quartet plays works by Shostakovich, Piazzolla and Glass. UCLA Powell Library Rotunda, 10740 Dickson Plaza, Westwood. Fri., noon. Free. 1718.ucla.edu
iPalpiti Festival Conductor Eduard Schmieder leads the iPalpiti Orchestra and ensemble-in-residence Trio Zadig in a festival finale that includes works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Vivaldi, Brahms, Sergei Dreznin and Franghiz Ali-Zade. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$180. (800) 745-3000. ipalpiti.org
SummerFest 19 The Music Guild presents Aristeia Trio in a program of works by Beethoven, Muczynski, Gershwin, Bruch and Brahms. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56 (care givers attend free); student discounts available. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org