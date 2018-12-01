The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Dec. 2-9, 2018: Michael Tilson Thomas with the L.A. Phil and more

Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Arensky, Beethoven and Mendelssohn; with special guests the Calder Quartet. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at Huntington Library, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410
A Christmas Celebration: An Evening of Carols, Etc. The Chancel Choir and others perform a program that includes the premiere of Michael McClish’s “Magnificat.” First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $5, $10 suggested donation. (310) 393-8258
Daniel Hsu The pianist performs works by Beethoven, Schumann and Chopin. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drove, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278
English Cathedral Christmas The Los Angeles Master Chorale performs British carols and anthems from the 16th century to the present. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282
A Family Concert: Holst’s The Planets With Orange County Youth Symphony; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 10:30 a.m. $15 and up. (949) 553-2422
Le Salon de Musiques A chamber-music performance of works for voice, strings and piano by Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann and Georg Schumann. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257
MTT and Tchaikovsky 6 Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique,” plus Tilson Thomas’ “Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind” based on the Carl Sandburg poem; with mezzo-soprano Measha Brueggergosman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $61-$199. (323) 850-2000
p r i s m L.A. Opera Off Grand presents the world premiere of composer Ellen Reid and Roxie Perkins’ dark fable about a sickly and isolated young girl and her doting mother; contains explicit language and adult subject matter. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $69. (213) 972-8001
Singing/Stories Muse/ique artistic director Rachel Worby and guest vocalists presents an intimate exploration of storytelling through song, with all seating onstage. Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $70. muse-ique.com
South Bay Chamber Music Society The Thies Consort plays piano quartets by Brahms and Dvořák. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 379-7055
Sundays Live The Colburn Youth Orchestra performs works by Mahler, Ravel and Rimsky-Korsakov. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234
The Music Guild Pacific Piano Trio performs works by Dvořák, Beethoven and Turina; with guest violist Brian Dembow. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, East Atherton Street between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Avenue, Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500
Gautier Capuçon & Jean-Yves Thibaudet Cellist Capuçon and pianist Thibaudet perform sonatas by Debussy, Brahms and Rachmaninoff. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$144. (323) 850-2000
Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist Brendan White play pieces by Fauré, Messiaen and Debussy. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241
Hansel and Gretel L.A. Opera’s family-friendly staging of Engelbert Humperdinck’s 19th century take on the classic fairy tale. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001
Pacific Symphony Duke Ellington’s reworking of Tchaikovsky’s Suite from “The Nutcracker,” Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis,” and Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Markus Groh. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799
All Is Calm, All Is Bright Holiday concert with the Crown City Ringers. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free. (626) 789-3390
First Fridays at First! Cellist Ben Capps plays pieces by Bach and Cassadó, plus his own “Fantasia” for solo cello. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. (310) 316-5574
La Bohème: aka “The Hipsters” Pacific Opera Project sets the Puccini classic in a contemporary L.A. loft; in Italian with English supertitles. Ebell Club of Highland Park 131 S. Ave 57, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Dec. 22. $15-$25; tables, $60-$160. (323) 739-6122
St. Matthew’s Music Guild The Choir of St. Matthew’s joins the Chamber Orchestra for a holiday concert of music by Bach, Vivaldi and Handel. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422
Tchaikovsky & Ives with MTT Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads the L.A. Phil in Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” Fantasy-Overture and Variations on a Rococo Theme with cellist Gautier Capuçon, plus Ives’ Holiday Symphony. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $61-$199. (323) 850-2000
A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary Kronos Quartet and filmmakers Sam Green and Joe Bini join forces for this multimedia-enhanced performance piece that tells the story of the veteran musical ensemble. CAP UCLA at the Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101
Candlelight and Carols Friends of Music presents sacred and secular music. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 793-2191
Colburn Winter Choral Concert Student choirs perform seasonal favorites. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Free. (213) 621-1050
Festival of Carols The Los Angeles Master Chorale performs sacred and secular favorites. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m.; also Sat., Dec. 15. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282
Hansel & Gretel Vineyard Touring Opera stages Engelbert Humperdinck’s adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Women’s Club of Claremont, 343 W. 12th St., Claremont. Sat., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. $15, $25. VTOpera.org
A Joyful Noise! Los Robles Master Chorale offers a family-friendly holiday concert. Main Stage Theater of the Performing Arts and Education Center, Calabasas High School, 22855 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas. Sat., 4 p.m. $15, $30. (805) 526-7464
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Dmitry Ulasiuk, and the West Coast premiere of Pierre Jalbert’s “String Theory.” First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. kco.la
Nun That I Know Of: An Unconventional Convent Christmas Orange County Women’s Chorus performs works by Mendelssohn, Tavener and others. Newport Harbor Lutheran Church, 798 Dover Drive, Newport Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$30. (949) 451-8590
A Well-Strung Christmas Singing string quartet that mixes classical and pop music performs seasonal favorites. L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $30. (323) 860-7300
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center The ensemble performs Bach’s six Brandenburg Concertos. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000
Colburn Orchestra Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and other works to be announced. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $6. (818) 677-3000
Handel’s Glorious Messiah Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and guest soloists perform the Christmas favorite. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $44 and up. (714) 755-5799
Handel’s Messiah The Cathedral Choir, the Dream Orchestra, Opera Choir of Los Angeles and guest vocalists perform. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $10-$40. www.dreamorchestra.org
Home for Christmas Soprano Jennie Olivia and baritone Ben Lowe perform in this benefit. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $10, $20. (310) 320-3818
Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert Arias, art songs, etc., plus works by Handel, Puccini, Wagner and John Rutter. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $25-$80. (562) 916-8500
St. James Sunday Concerts Holiday concert with the Chancel Choir, the Kirk Singers and the Early Music Ensemble features classical works, carols and more. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057
St. Lawrence String Quartet The ensemble performs Haydn’s String Quartets, Opus 20, “Sun,” in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422
Sundays Live Pianists Svetlana Smolina and Christopher O’Riley performs works by Scriabin and Rachmaninoff. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234
Winter Wonderland: Sounds of the Season Los Angeles Children’s Chorus performs Bach, Britten and more. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; also Sun., Dec. 16. $27-$46; students 17 and under, half-price. (626) 793-4231