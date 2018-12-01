The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Dec. 2-9, 2018: Michael Tilson Thomas with the L.A. Phil and more

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Dmitry Ulasiuk, and the West Coast premiere of Pierre Jalbert’s “String Theory.” First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. kco.la