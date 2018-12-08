The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Dec. 9-16: Zubin Mehta, Jackie Evancho and more

Mehta’s Brahms Former LA Phil music director Zubin Mehta returns to lead the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 and Piano Concerto No. 1 (Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.) and Symphony No. 2 and Piano Concerto No. 2 (Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.); with pianist Yefim Bronfman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $71-$222. (323) 850-2000.