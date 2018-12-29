The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Dec. 30-Jan. 6: Pinchas Zukerman with the LA Phil and more

Mehta’s Brahms Former LA Phil music director Zubin Mehta leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, plus Violin Concerto featuring violinist Pinchas Zukerman (Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.); and Symphony No. 4 plus Concerto for Violin and Cello featuring Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth (Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.). Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $61-$207. (323) 850-2000.