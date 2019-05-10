New in L.A. theater: Arthur Miller, Lucas Hnath and Lauren Yee

Why this? In other plays such as “King of the Yees,” writer Lauren Yee has demonstrated a flair for the delightfully eccentric. “Samsara” is no exception, as evidenced by characters who include Katie’s fantasy French lover and an amusingly talkative fetus. At its core, however, “Samsara” is a poignant portrait of an estranged couple at a crossroads. Director Rebecca Wear looks for meaning in the play’s fantastical elements, which she says “illuminate the journeys we all take to find ourselves — including the journey within.”