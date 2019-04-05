Family-friend theater: ‘Edward Tulane,’ ‘Root Beer Bandits’ and a Los Lobos soundtrack

If you can’t get out to see Southern California’s super bloom before tourists trample it flat, don’t despair: L.A. theater has its own spring fever, with productions celebrating love, youth, discovery, transformation, second chances and late-life rebirths. Here on the 99-Seat Beat, our weekly look at the small-theater scene, we have three picks that could be fun outings for the whole family: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at the 24th Street Theatre, “The Root Beer Bandits” at the Garry Marshall Theatre, and “Evangeline, the Queen of Make-Believe” at Plaza de la Raza. The fourth, “The Things We Do,” by politician-turned-playwright Grant Woods, reminds older folks that foolish passion isn’t just for the young.