Hollywood Fringe Festival kicks off three-week marathon of 400-plus shows

The essentials: With more than 400 shows occupying 53 conventional and makeshift stages within the square-mile “Fringe Zone” — theaters, bars, restaurants, schools and even street corners — the Hollywood Fringe Festival seems credible in claiming to being the largest of its kind in the nation. Now in its 10th year, the festival follows the uncurated model pioneered in Edinburgh, Scotland: The event serves as an umbrella platform to organize, promote and support daring, innovative and experimental work with no restrictions on artistic vision or content. Anything goes.