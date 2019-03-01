The 99-Seat Beat: ‘Mamma Mia!’ It’s Tolstoy, Nicky Silver and Miranda July

Why this? Nicky Silver captures bad behavior like nobody else, as demonstrated in such plays as “The Lyons,” seen at the Road a couple of years ago. In “Too Much Sun” he combines a couple of enduring tropes: high-strung showbiz types wreaking havoc (think: “The Man Who Came to Dinner”) and folks who head to the restorative countryside, only to experience extravagant breakdowns (a Chekhov specialty). Busy L.A. director Bart DeLorenzo, who’s staging the show, sees a lot of resonance in the idea of rehearsal. The play begins with a disastrous one for Audrey and moves on to another kind: “So many of our relationships are rehearsals for later relationships,” he says. “We’re able to try different things out, with different possibilities.” A side note: DeLorenzo has two plays running in the same venue at the same time: this one, for Indie Chi Productions, and the Odyssey’s in-house presentation of “Hir.”