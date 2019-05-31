New in L.A. theater: 'Herland,' 'Harvey' and the porn musical

King Berenger has been in power for more than 400 years, and it’s high time for him to let go of the reins, but nobody except his ex-wife has the guts to tell him so. The play, as Ben Brantley once put it, “spends more than two hours telling theatergoers that they are going to die, like it or not,” and could be seen as “a vaudeville version of the teachings of the death guru Elisabeth Kübler-Ross.”