The 99-Seat Beat: Rap and race, immigration and equality, Molière and 'Morrie'

Why this? Though best known for stylish but challenging, sometimes impenetrable avant-garde material, Michel and her City Garage team have also demonstrated an impressive facility with classical farce — and the comic ballet style of Molière in particular. Times reviewer David C. Nichols praised the original production as “nominally avant garde, mainly an unguarded hoot.” For a centuries-old romp about a clueless vulgarian with delusions of grandeur, this one seems especially on point.