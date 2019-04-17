Adam Driver talks ‘Burn This,’ uncomfortable theater and why ‘self-doubt is where I live’

Every night, there’s a new theme that I think of. Every time I listen to it now, I notice how much it’s a play about work. And there’s an opera theme — everybody in this play has an aria. Every well-written play is always relevant, with a theme you can latch on to, even if it’s not why you started doing the play: What I initially loved about the play was the theme of loss. This was written in the 1980s and it was Lanford Wilson’s AIDS play — looking at what it is like when someone really beautiful is just gone, immediately, and no one has an answer for this, and there are no words to articulate it. But then you start thinking about the work theme. I’m not trying to be cagey, I just hesitate to say a play is just one thing, that there’s one answer to carry you through the entire run. Does that make sense? I sometimes get lost in my own answers.