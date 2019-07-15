Review: Thomas Adès’ spectacular ‘Inferno’ gets the Wayne McGregor and Tacita Dean touch

It was only on May 10 that Gustavo Dudamel conducted the rapturous premiere of this score across the street at Walt Disney Concert Hall, hardly giving McGregor time to reinvent the choreographic wheel unless he had wanted to also turn this over to A.I. That the Royal Ballet could master and exult in a ballet of this size and virtuosity in such a short time was a feat beyond imagining. But maybe the ballet worked as well as it did, because the dancers knew from whence they danced. They likely found themselves in their own private circles of rehearsal hell over the previous nine demanding weeks.