Age 28, going on 12: How adult actors pull off playing children onstage

The answer: When you are casting grown-ups to play kids onstage. Sure, boys will still sometimes be boys and girls will sometimes be girls, but frequently it's men and women tackling these youthful roles. Not acting your age is a time-honored tradition, from “Romeo and Juliet” and “A View From the Bridge” to “History Boys” and “This Is Our Youth,” as well as more recent plays like “The Wolves,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and “Choir Boy.”