Ahmanson 2019-20 season: ‘Once on This Island,’ Bourne’s ‘Swan Lake’ and Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia is perhaps best known for his contributions to “This American Life and “The Moth,” as well as for his reoccurring role in the Netflix prison comedy “Orange Is the New Black.” Birbiglia has written and performed in three plays (all nominated for best solo show at the Lucille Lortel Awards for off-Broadway productions, with “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend” taking the prize in 2011). His fourth play, “The New One,” about how the birth of his daughter changed his life, was Birbiglia’s Broadway debut.