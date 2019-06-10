Advertisement

Reactions to Ali Stroker's historic Tony Awards win will make your heart soar

By
Jun 09, 2019 | 7:45 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Ali Stroker accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. She is the first actress in a wheelchair to win. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

When Ali Stroker rolled onstage in her wheelchair to accept the Tony Award for featured actress in a musical, audiences at home went bananas.

As Ado Annie in director Daniel Fish’s revival of “Oklahoma!” Stroker became the first actress in a wheelchair to take home a Tony. Stroker, 31, accepted her award on behalf of all the disabled kids waiting to see themselves represented onstage.

Reactions on social media were fast and heartfelt. Including a video posted by Erin Raley Hinson of her 6-year-old boy who uses a wheelchair, as he clapped his hands over his astonished face during the telecast.

