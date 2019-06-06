‘Oklahoma!’ actress Ali Stroker may be the first actress in a wheelchair to win a Tony

I leave home an hour and 45 minutes before curtain. The show has been so supportive of my needs, providing a car for me to get to and from the theater and helping me inside the theater. Because there are a lot of stairs at the theater’s main entrance, I go in through the office building next door, and then Circle in the Square put in a stair lift for me to get down to the dressing rooms and stage level. They also put in a ramp backstage so I can get around. Theaters have made shows accessible for patrons, but most are not accessible backstage. So, this was a big deal.