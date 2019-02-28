Review: The Allen Ruppersberg show at the Hammer Museum is a don’t-miss tour de force

I know of only one major painting of a book — “Greetings From California,” a 1972 acrylic on canvas that shows a bright orange tome, tagged “a novel by A. Ruppersberg,” floating peacefully in a dark blue sky over a silhouetted hill at sunrise. Look twice and the breaking dawn resembles a breaking ocean wave, the book its surfboard. Closed and enigmatic but waving hello like a postcard from the edge, the painting was accompanied by an edition of 200 paperbacks, most of their pages left blank.