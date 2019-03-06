André Previn: A hit in Hollywood, lionized in London, but it all began in Berlin

In fact, as André Previn, he did become a celebrated pianist capable of bringing lyrical enchantment to Mozart and Brahms, but he is far better remembered in the obituaries for the obligatory statistic that as a young jazz pianist in 1956, he and drummer Shelly Manne were the first to make a jazz record that sold a million copies with their interpretations of songs from “My Fair Lady.” Previn’s Berlin beginnings, on the other hand, has been an inconvenient fact skipped over in one of the most remarkable careers in music.