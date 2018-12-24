The assignment: Design a poster that dispels America's myths about immigrants

“Before taking this class,” Yu said, “I didn’t understand that my ability to create an image has so much power to create an impact.” Some of her classmates may seek high-paying jobs in the entertainment world, but after learning about the power of images, typography and design — the extent to which they can manipulate opinion — Yu said she reached a turning point in her career interests. “Now I realize what good can I bring to the world,” she said, “how I can hopefully work to make it a more peaceful place for everyone.”