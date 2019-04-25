‘Artist in residence’: How one phrase is powering L.A.’s cultural explosion

Los Angeles hasn’t been known for its residencies, but that story is changing. As the city has become a nexus for innovation in dance, music and other forms of performance, more local institutions are stepping up to support artistic development and the creation of new work. Besides top-level appointments, such as Yuval Sharon’s three-year residency at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, venues such as the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills and the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA have their own residencies. In Santa Monica, the Broad Stage’s newly named artistic and executive director, Rob Bailis, said he wants to expand its program.