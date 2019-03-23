Review: Latina choreographers lead the way at Ballet Hispánico in Santa Monica

Manzanales brought us back home for an examination of self and identity in her 2017 work “Con Brazos Abiertos” (With Open Arms). Who are you if you straddle two cultures, in this case Mexico and America? This fascinating piece that so cleverly pulls from cultural touchstones began like a dream, with dancers blown across the stage one by one, each repeating the same flowing phrase, in a kinetic round. Maybe it wasn’t a dream at all, but a birthing — the men wearing white boxer shorts while the women had on lacy halter tops and briefs (costumes by Diana Ruettiger).