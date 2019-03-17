Review: The steps are repeated, but are they remembered? Batsheva’s dance question at UCLA

Like his other works, “Venezuela” proceeds in mini-chapters, which here are easy to follow. The opening segment, of four couples with their backs to us walking slowly upstage, gives way to a boisterous tango, which then transforms into a miraculous episode of carefully constructed skipping about the stage, through at least a dozen sections. Each cast emphasizes specific physical gestures, again, tending toward smaller accents. Two men exaggerate the action of taking each other’s hands, for example. The skipping in the second half is urgent and forceful, while it was more melodic and childlike in the first.