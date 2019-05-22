Review: The 80-year-old Monday Evening Concerts series goes back to the future with Boulez

Soon enough, Schoenberg and Stravinsky and Cage would be climbing the stairs to Evenings on the Roof, and Ives would be sending scores that no one else was interesting in performing. But it was, perhaps, the advocacy of French composer and conductor Pierre Boulez that most represented the series’ gift of prophesy in the 1950s. Thus, a tribute to Boulez ended the season of what is now called Monday Evening Concerts this week, a month after its 80th birthday, in the Colburn School’s Zipper Concert Hall.