Change diaper, enter stage right: How these babies became the youngest actors ever on Broadway

August, born in May, is the baby of the babies. His parents inquired about the role when he was 3 months and were told he needed to grow up. He joined after turning 6 months. He has the longest commute, from Yonkers. His mother, Georgia DeFalco, is a music and theater teacher, and his father, Charles Rhyner, is a music teacher. They also have a 3-year-old son, who DeFalco says is “a little jealous” of the attention paid to August's career. “He'll say, 'No talking,' when 'Ferryman' comes up,” she says.